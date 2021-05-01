10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — A partial list of victims shows that at least 10 boys and teens under the age of 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.

At least four Americans, a Canadian and a man from Argentina were also among the dead. Funerals paused during the Jewish Sabbath and were to resume after sundown Saturday.

Meanwhile, calls were growing louder for establishing an official commission of inquiry to look at the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place.

The go-ahead came despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses.