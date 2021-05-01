Blue police cruise lights back by popular demand

WILIMGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to the overwhelming response to a survey about the Wilmington Police Department’s pilot “cruise light” program, WPD will resume using blue cruise lights while patrolling.

Over 4,000 Wilmington citizens were answered the survey.

97.9% of citizens noticed more Wilmington Police Department vehicles while traveling throughout the city and 94.5% liked the use of cruise lights on the vehicles.

If you see a Wilmington Police Department vehicle with two steady blue lights on,

do not be alarmed, they are on routine patrol. These lights are located on each side of the light bar on the roof of the vehicle and do not flash or move in any way.

WPD says this is in an effort to increase police visibility and deter crime.

During emergencies or traffic stops, officers will utilize the standard flashing lights and sirens. If an officer’s is conducting a special assignment, then they will not have on their cruise lights.