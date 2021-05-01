Board of Elections to have staff available to answer questions about new precincts

BOLIVIA, NC – The Brunswick County Board of Elections is hosting in-person sessions for the public to ask questions about possible new precincts with the Board of Elections staff.

Staff will be available at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, May 4, 6:00 pm – The Brunswick Center at Calabash, 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash, NC 28467

Thursday, May 6, 6:00 pm – Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451

Wednesday, May 12, 6:00 pm – Town of Shallotte Council Chambers, 110 Cheers Street, Shallotte, NC 28470

Voters will be able to review the proposed changes to precincts and discuss concerns with staff. Staff will be able to utilize the online mapping systems to demonstrate changes and review specific addresses.

Social distancing measures will be followed.

“We wanted to offer a personalized opportunity for anyone to ask questions or get a better understanding of how changes might affect voters,” said Director Sara Knotts.

“These sessions will allow us to reach voters in different areas of the county who may not have had the chance to look at the proposed changes yet.”

The public can review information about the proposed changes on the Brunswick County, North Carolina website.

Everything discussed will be reviewed for further consideration and possible action may be taken on May 17th at 2 p.m. at the regular board meeting at the Board of Elections office.