Former Wallace-Rose Hill standout Javonte Williams drafted 35th overall by Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND,OH (WWAY)–Each season it seems like there’s a kid from the Cape Fear that gets selected in the NFL Draft and this year was no different. Former Wallace-Rose Hill standout Javonte Williams was selected 35th overall on Friday night by the Denver Broncos.

This past season for North Carolina, Williams was named a second team All-American. The powerful running back rushed for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Tar Heels. He was also a dual-threat out of the backfield catching 25 passes for 305 yards and three scores.

Williams joins a Denver running back room that’s led by former All-Pro Melvin Gordon.