No end in sight for protesters demanding release of Pasquotank deputies’ bodycam footage

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WTVD) — Every evening, peaceful demonstrators return to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office demanding the release of bodycam footage of the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr..
For the 11th day in a row, the greater Elizabeth City community’s voice hasn’t waivered in the death of Brown.
“It really makes me sad to still have to have this conversation,” said Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood, the founder of Stop Killing Us.
After a morning march in Elizabeth City, Gatewood held a press conference. He was one of several people arrested this week for violating the city’s 8 p.m. curfew that was put in place until Friday.