No end in sight for protesters demanding release of Pasquotank deputies’ bodycam footage

WWAY News
People protest in Elizabeth City over the death of Andrew Brown Jr. (Photo: WTVD)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WTVD) — Every evening, peaceful demonstrators return to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office demanding the release of bodycam footage of the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr..

For the 11th day in a row, the greater Elizabeth City community’s voice hasn’t waivered in the death of Brown.

