SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Research from the Medical University of South Carolina estimates more than two-thirds of residents in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties have immunity to COVID-19.

The recently released data estimates 74% of the population in Georgetown County is immune either through COVID-19 vaccination or from antibodies after recovering from the virus.

This puts Georgetown County’s immunity level in the Top Three statewide and Horry County ranks fifth, with 69% immunity.

