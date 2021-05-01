UNC Charlotte holds Day of Remembrance two years after deadly campus shooting

Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting. Rami Alramadhan, 20, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Drew Pescaro, 19, were injured in the shooting.

“Kristin and I are praying for the loved ones of Riley Howell and Reed Parlier and all of Niner Nation as we reflect on the tragic shooting at UNC-Charlotte,” Gov. Cooper tweeted Friday. “This is a difficult day for the campus community and our state, but together we are #CharlotteStrong.”

