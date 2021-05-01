Wilmington Spring Boat Show held at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Wilmington Spring Boat Show was held this weekend at Mayfaire on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 60 boat models were on display from more than 20 local dealers and builders. There was also on-site financing, for those looking to purchase a boat, and free fishing seminars were offered.

The man behind the Spring Boat Show, Ty Conti, said many of the boats displayed at the boat show were available for sale, which it’s rare at this time, as product availability for boats has been low after seeing an increase in buyers during the pandemic.

“Some manufacturers right now are out until the end of the year, or even longer than that. So, its –it’s a tough, tough, time to buy a boat or find a boat, I should say. Even used boats are becoming very hard to find,” said Ty Conti, Mercury Marine Regional Sales Business Developer for the Carolinas and Virginia.

Also on-site at the Spring Boat Show was the Mercury experience truck, showing some of the latest marine technology.