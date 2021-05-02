3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says three people died at the scene and 27 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.