Annual Civil Servants Appreciation Day held by local church in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Silver Lake Baptist Church held its Annual Civil Servants Appreciation Day, recognizing all community civil servants.

Some of the civil servants in attendance were EMS, firefighters, paramedics, and officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, they were all recognized and treated to lunch.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office also awarded a “Detention Officer of the Year” award, and “Life Saving Award” to Officer Dymarie Perez, who says she was honored and surprised to receive the awards.

“I just did my job, I didn’t expect this. I feel very happy, and my family feels very proud,” said Dymarie Perez, New Hanover County Detention Officer.

New Hanover County Sheriff, Ed McMahon, says he is thankful to Silver Lake Baptist Church for holding their annual Civil Servants Appreciation Day.

“To have the church step up and to feed us, and then to allow us to honor one of our normally detention officers, for “Detention Officer of the Year”, and today also for “Life Saving Award, it’s just so humbling for me to be able to be a part of that,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon.

Silver Lake Baptist Church’s Pastor Stephen Gasque says the annual service is a way to show support to the community’s civil servant’s

“We just recognize them in a way, to let them know that we love them, we appreciate what they do for us all, and how they go out each and every day put their – leave their families at home, put their lives on the line, and to serve and protect all of us,” said Stephen Gasque, Silver Lake Baptist Church’s Pastor.

Silver Lake Baptist Church hold its Civil Servants Appreciation Day every year in May.