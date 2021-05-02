Boone shooter attacked father days earlier, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman says the shooter who killed two deputies and two civilians in Boone this week also threatened his father with a knife recently.

The alleged assault prompted Isaac Alton Barnes’ family to go to a magistrate for assistance. The father also called the county sheriff’s office for help.

Barnes, his mother and stepfather were found dead after a 13-hour standoff with police. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed in the line of duty.

A service for the fallen officers will be held in Boone on Thursday.

Hagaman says Barnes had a “large cache” of weapons and could have killed more people through a mass shooting targeting the general public.