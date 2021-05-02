Chapel Hill boy records newscasts every week during the pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Every week, eight-year-old John Wortman sits on his back porch in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his scripts and coffee mug as he records his news shot that he calls “John News.”

“I call it John News because it’s my news,” Wortman said.

Wortman energetically welcomes his viewers to his newscast every week where he brings the latest news to his community.

He uses his dad’s iPhone as his camera and an iPad is what he uses as a teleprompter.

Wortman recorded his 52nd episode this week after an entire year of recording newscasts that have been posted on his YouTube channel every week.

