Leland hosts fine art exhibition and sale over the weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fine art exhibition and sale was held this weekend at the Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center in Leland.

The event displayed dozens of unique pieces from local artists around the Cape Fear, ranging from drawings to ceramics.

This was the second art exhibit the Art League of Leland has held, with last year’s event being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Many artists expresses their joy to be a part of the show.

“We’ve really pulled together a number of artists in our community,” artist Kari Feuer said. “It really shows a breadth of subject matter, talent and media. It’s just a beautiful show.”

The Art League of Leland President Ricardo Perez reflected Feuer’s thoughts.

“Being safer at home has caused us to reflect and spend this time finding creative ways,” Perez said. “The artists have reached deep inside to pull out some of their most expressive works that you’ll ever find.”

Organizers hope to hold the show next year, and make it even better than ever.