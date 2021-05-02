US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, but Washington is denying a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck.

Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees.

Any movement between the two countries is particularly sensitive as the Biden administration looks to restart nuclear talks.

The issue burst into public view with a report in Iran of a deal for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.