Willowdale Urban Farm growing food to feed the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man’s dream in 2015 has grown into a project that is helping to feed the community around parts of Wilmington.

Willowdale Urban Farm on North 30th Street grows a variety of vegetables on its two acre lot.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand Saturday to help pick and plant several fresh crops.

Urban Farms founder David Brenner says this small effort goes a long way in helping a big problem this area faces.

“We have over 34,000 people in our county, New Hanover County, that are food insecure,” Brenner said. “1 out of every 5 children under 18 are food insecure also. We set out to do something about that.”

According to Brenner, the farm currently grows over 12,000 pounds of food a year to give to people in need.