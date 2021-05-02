Wilmington Springtime Dessert Market held at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, many people gathered at the Wilmington Springtime Dessert Market, that was held at Waterline Brewing Company.

More than a dozen local dessert shops and bakeries set up tents and table in the brewery’s parking lot selling a variety of desserts. There was also a barbecue food truck, and live music was performed by a local band. COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and mask requirements were followed at the dessert market, and inside of Waterline Brewing Co.