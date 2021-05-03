1 charged with BUI, 1 injured after boat crash in Horry County

One person has been charged with boating under the influence of alcohol and one was injured Sunday night after a boat crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Officials said a man showed up to an emergency room at a local hospital Monday morning saying he hit another boat. A DNR spokesman said he was the passenger of a boat. Shortly after, DNR located the driver of that boat and charged him with a BUI.

There is no update on the condition of the victim at the hospital.