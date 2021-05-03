‘A tremendous honor’: Trot Nixon to be inducted in NC Sports Hall of Fame

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former MLB player and Wilmington resident Trot Nixon has been recognized for his athletic achievements.

Earlier this year, Nixon was announced as a part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame 2021 induction class.

He will officially be honored during the 57th annual Induction Banquet on July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

A two-sport star at New Hanover High, Nixon played 12 years in the Major Leagues for three different teams, but is best known for his play with the Boston Red Sox, where he was a fixture in right field for 10 seasons.

As a high school senior, he was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.

A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 post-season games, Nixon hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Nixon also hosted WWAY’s “5th Quarter” from 2010 through 2016.

He told WWAY on Monday that it is an honor to be inducted, but could never have done it without his family and his support system.

“We don’t do what we did on athletic fields or courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, or even in the athletic field to try to be in the Sports Hall of Fame. But you know, it was an honor — a tremendous honor,” he said.

A few other people that will join Nixon include Mack Brown, Julius Peppers, and Dennis Craddock.

You can read his full biography here.