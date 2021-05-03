Assistance League of Greater Wilmington donates $10,000 to BCC student nurses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Assistance League of Greater Wilmington (ALGW) has donated $10,000 to the Brunswick Community College Foundation (BCCF) to go toward student nurses.

This donation will fund the league’s “Operation Scholar Support” initiative.

- Advertisement -

“We are incredibly appreciative and grateful for our partnership with the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington” BCC Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Wassum said. “These scholarships will be awarded to Associates Degree Nursing students.”

The Assistance League’s Vice President of Philanthropy Shelia Osann states, “the Assistance League has a number of members who had nursing careers before they retired. In honor of these members, we are very proud to support the education and training of new nurses for the next generation of health care workers.”

The league has been awarding scholarships to Brunswick Community College students since 2016 and has over 150 members serving three North Carolina counties – Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender. Since 2008, the Assistance League of Greater Wilmington has donated over $1.217 million dollars to the communities they serve.

To support the league locally, visit their Thrift Shop at 420 Eastwood Road #107, Wilmington. Proceeds from the shop support their local philanthropic endeavors.