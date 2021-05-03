Authorities search for two missing Laney High School students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two missing teens.

Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 16, was last seen in the 4200 block of Lockwood Drive on April 28.

Williams, who goes to Laney High School, is describes at 5’7″, weighs 120 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. She has butterfly tattoo on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pajama short bottoms.

Mason Edward Huie, 16, was last seen at Laney High School in the morning on April 29. He is described as 6’3″, weighs 160 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

NHSO says they could be in the Asheville area.

If you know any information, contact the NHSO at 910-798-4162 or Submit-a-Tip here.