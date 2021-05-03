Commissioners approve affordable housing rezoning, new cell phone tower in Porters Neck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More affordable housing is on its way to New Hanover County, and cell phone service is about to improve for those in Porters Neck.

At its regular meeting Monday, the Board of Commissioners approved a request from Habitat for Humanity to rezone 4.9 acres of land in the Castle Hayne area to develop an 11-lot subdivision.

“We just had a joint meeting with the city and one of the big topics was affordable housing,” said Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Anything we can do, even if it’s just 11 houses at a time, the commissioners are always happy to do that.”

The land is located in the 3200 block of Reminisce Road off Rockhill Road. Habitat for Humanity helps those who make between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income to build and finance their own homes.

“Having 11 new homes, home sites first and then homes for Habitat for Humanity is fantastic,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple. “What I love about the habitat for humanity program is it’s helping individuals build wealth.”

Further to the east near Porters Neck, commissioners approved a request to construct a new 150 foot cell phone tower supporting AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, with room for an additional carrier in the future. This will replace an old water tower that currently houses the antennas.

“It’s clearly kind of surrounded by trees so it won’t be an aesthetic issue at all, but will provide much better cell phone service to that entire area, stretching all the way up into Hampstead, and further south into Bayshore, etc.,” Zapple said. “It’ll provide better cell phone service, and more importantly, emergency services.”

County commissioners also approved another rezoning request, as well as the entire consent agenda.

You can watch the full meeting here.

You can view the agenda here.