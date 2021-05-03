Coroner: Overdose deaths spiking because of laced pills

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) — One county in South Carolina is on track to see almost 60 more drug overdose deaths in 2021 than two years ago.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the spike is in part because of what look like prescription or over-the-counter pills laced with heroin and fentanyl that people obtain illegally.

- Advertisement -

Clevenger says Spartanburg County investigated 36 overdose deaths in the first four months of 2021. The county had 85 overdose deaths in all of 2019.

The coroner says in just one week in April, the coroner said he investigated 11 overdose deaths with the dead ranging in age from 16 to 60.