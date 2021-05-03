Five Cape Fear area softball teams keep their titles hopes alive after round one

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Round one of the NCHSAA state softball playoffs wrapped up and five teams from the Cape Fear are left still fighting for a championship. Pender, East Columbus, Topsail, Laney, and Hoggard all picked up round one wins on Monday night.
Below, are the final scores from the first round of the state tournament.
CLASS 1A
#14 Rosewood 1, #3 Pender 7
#15 Riverside 6, #2 East Columbus 16
CLASS 2A
#11 West Bladen 0, #6 Eastern Randolph 12
#10 Morehead 2, #7 South Columbus 0
#16 East Bladen vs. #1 Currituck County- Postponed (Tuesday)
CLASS 3A
#16 Franklinton 0, #1 Topsail 6
CLASS 4A
#14 Laney 7, #3 Cardinal Gibbons 6
#10 Jack Britt 0, #7 Hoggard 2