Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car

OCEAN CITY, MD (WWAY) — At least eight people were taken to hospitals Sunday after a crash that left a car dangling off the guardrail of a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities say.

Fire and police units were dispatched to the bridge a little after 2:45 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release.

- Advertisement -

A vehicle was half over the guardrail and multiple people were injured. A mass casualty incident was declared and the call was upgraded to a rescue response.



Officials said during the collision, one child was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay.

A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant.

Firefighters secured the vehicle while paramedics treated multiple priority patients. Seven people were taken to various hospitals while the child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Ocean City Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and Route 90 remains closed at Coastal Highway and 589.