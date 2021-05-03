Hundreds take to downtown Asheville streets over transgender youth rights

Multiple bills in North Carolina’s legislature aimed at the rights of transgender youth became the rally cry for several groups in downtown Asheville.

On Sunday, May 2, several different groups came together to say the proposed legislation could deny transgender youth their right to healthcare or make it illegal to express their gender identities.

Sunday afternoon, the call to action echoed off of downtown Asheville’s tallest buildings.

“L -G-B-T the Q is not silent!” was the chant heard from Wall Street to College Street.