Hundreds take to downtown Asheville streets over transgender youth rights

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Asheville Sunday, May 2, in support of transgender youth and in opposition to recent legislation that could deny transgender youth their right to healthcare or make it illegal to express their gender identities in certain environments. (Photo: WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Multiple bills in North Carolina’s legislature aimed at the rights of transgender youth became the rally cry for several groups in downtown Asheville.

On Sunday, May 2, several different groups came together to say the proposed legislation could deny transgender youth their right to healthcare or make it illegal to express their gender identities.

Sunday afternoon, the call to action echoed off of downtown Asheville’s tallest buildings.

“L -G-B-T the Q is not silent!” was the chant heard from Wall Street to College Street.

“Trans lives matter,” was not only held aloft on signs, but also heard in the cry from the hundreds marching.

Typical Sunday traffic along downtown roadways was replaced by hundreds of voices. Each step they took brought attention to trans youth rights.

