Local soccer teams keep their seasons alive after round one of the state tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Close contests were the name of the game on Monday night during the first round of the NCHSAA State soccer tournament. Four local teams picked up wins to advance to the second round on Wednesday night.

Below, are the final scores from the first round action.

CLASS 1A

#15 Voyager Academy 3, #2 East Columbus 0

CLASS 2A

#12 Durham School of the Art 2, #5 East Bladen 4

#13 South Columbus 2, #4 Farmville Central 1

CLASS 3A

#9 South Brunswick 0, #8 Northern Guilford 8

CLASS 4A

#16 Hoggard 4, #1 Apex Friendship 0

#15 Middle Creek 0, #2 Ashley 1

#12 Laney vs. #5 New Bern- Postponed (Tuesday)