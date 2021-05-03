Lawyer: Man admits to drinking prior to deadly hit-and-run on S. College Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.
Mitchell Carlton Walker, 28, was arrested Monday morning for felony hit/run causing serious injury/death.
The Wilmington Police Department responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and South College Rd.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian and vehicle accident there.
Police say 26-year-old Richard Wayne Cathey III was walking on South College Rd. at Wilshire Blvd. when he was hit by a car.
The car reportedly kept going and Cathey was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He later died.
At Walker’s first court appearance on Monday, his bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000.
The victim’s lawyer said Walker had been drinking that night and he had admitted to police of consuming at least 5-7 alcoholic beverages.
The lawyer stated that Walker had a previous DWI charged and was driving with a revoked license. He was reportedly driving his dad’s car when he hit Cathey and ditched the car in Oak Island after the crash.
Walker’s next court appearance is May 20.