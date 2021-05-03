Mother’s Day leads to spike in flower sales

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, and if you’re thinking about flowers, one area grower says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

Castle Hayne Farms is working harder than ever to supply thousands of flowers to local florists, grocery stores, and Fresh Markets.

Mark Hommes, the farm’s owner, said because of a shortage of South American flowers, more orders fall to local farms.

This year, Castle Hayne Farms is short-staffed, with 20 less employees than normal. To compensate, their starting earlier to working later to supply more than 15,000 bouquets.

“And that’s just bouquets,” said Hommes. “We also ship consumer bunches, which is not bouquets. It’s like ten stems of iris, or lilies, or peonies, and you’re looking at…. I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you.”