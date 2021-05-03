Calls for justice at North Carolina funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, brought calls for justice from the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for the family.

Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy that likened delays in the release of law enforcement footage to a con job done on the public at the invitation-only service Monday in a church in Elizabeth City. Other speakers included civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. William Barber II, who leads the Poor People’s campaign.

The 42-year-old Brown was shot and killed on April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.

His death sparked days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina.