New Hanover County leaders pushing for highest teacher pay in state

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Elected leaders in New Hanover County are pushing to make the county’s public school teachers the highest paid in the state.

County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman says next year will be an important year for education after the struggles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says commissioners have been discussing how to fund this during budget meetings.

Some help could come from the American Rescue Plan, which provides critical funding for public schools.

“The commitment is to our teachers and the commitment is to our students and what the commissioners are saying is that we’re committed to you, we know last year has been a horrible year for everyone involved, teachers, students and parents,” Olson-Boseman said. “We’re going to do everything we can to give the school board the resources they need and Dr. Foust to make New Hanover County one of the top education systems in the state.”

On Tuesday the Board of Education will vote on a county budget request, and commissioners will vote on the final budget next month.