Nurses, doctor help ‘lucky’ mom who gave birth on flight

HONOLULU, HI (AP) — A woman has unexpectedly given birth on an hourslong flight from Utah to Hawaii with the help of multiple medical experts who were in the right place at the right time.

Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga was traveling with family for a vacation to Hawaii on April 28 when she gave birth midflight to her son, Raymond, at just 29 weeks gestation.

A doctor and three neonatal intensive care unit nurses just so happened to be on the flight. All four worked together to help the new mom care for the preemie until landing.

Both mom and baby were taken to a Honolulu hospital.