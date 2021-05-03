One person injured in early morning shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– The Wilmington police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured.

WPD officers responded to the 700 block of south 8th street after receiving a shot spotter alert at 3:13 Monday morning. Upon arrival officers found a male suffering from a gun shot wound to the hip.

- Advertisement -

He was transported to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

A WPD spoke person told us witnesses reported seeing a car drive off down an ally and they are currently reviewing video as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.