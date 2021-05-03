Seabird soars into the downtown Wilmington’s dining scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new restaurant is flying into the downtown Wilmington dining scene.

Owner and Chef Dean Neff says Seabird, located at 1 S. Front Street, is now welcoming customers.

The restaurant was originally supposed to open last summer.

Seabird will offer breakfast and dinner, with hopes to eventually serve lunch. Coffee and grab and go breakfast options will be available early and guests can enjoy local seafood cuisines for dinner.

“The most interesting food comes out of relationships that we make with local fishermen, crabbers, oyster farmers, produce farmers,” Neff said. “We’re excited and always inspired by the food that they bring us. It makes our food extremely seasonal. Also, they’re typically the tastiest ingredients as well.”

A local company will be farming a special oyster exclusive to the restaurant called the “Seabird Oyster.”

Breakfast service begins Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Seabird will be closed Tuesdays). Lunch, brunch and late-night cocktail service will begin this summer.