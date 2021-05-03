UNCW Men’s Tennis prepared for the NCAA Tournament after winning 7th CAA title

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a weekend to remember for the UNCW Men’s Tennis team. The Seahawks won their 7th CAA championship taking down William & Mary in the title match, 4-3. It was UNCW’s first conference title since the 2018 season.

“We were ready to go into the tournament and we knew that if we played our best then nobody was going to be able beat us on our good day,” says UNCW senior Daniel Groom. “So, that ended up working well for us.”

The CAA title match came down to the wire, but junior Bruno Caula capped off the win on Sunday. The Seahawks then turned their focus to Monday night, that’s when they found out they would be taking on South Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

They say they’re ready to Columbia and make some noise.

“South Carolina is a team we’ve played in the past and know well,” says UNCW head coach Mait Dubois. “They always compete really well and are a very well coached team. But we’re excited I mean I think we’ve got a lot of momentum building and we’re excited for what’s coming.”

The Seahawks are set to battle the No. 12 Gamecocks, 15-9, on Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m.