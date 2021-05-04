Demonstrators rally to support NC bill prohibiting mandatory vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) A large group has gathered in front of the General Assembly Tuesday trying to get support for a bill that would prohibit the government from mandating vaccinations.

House Bill 558 would make it unlawful for North Carolina to mandate vaccinations against certain illnesses including COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

It would also prohibit North Carolina from requiring proof of vaccination or immunity against COVID-19.

“If we can’t make the decision on what goes on in our body, what freedoms do we have?” said Lara Durbin from Waynesville.

But this bill if it became law would make it an unlawful employment practice for an employer to fail or refuse to hire, discharge, penalize, against a person based on a their vaccination history.

Read more here.