May the Fourth be with you: Star Wars characters stop by WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today is May 4, but if there’s a Star Wars fan in your home you’ll likely hear them say “May the Fourth be with you.”

The phrase is a take off of the good luck wish a number of Star Wars characters say in the movies.

Since WWAY Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter is such an avid Star Wars fan, Good Morning Anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Donna Gregory planned a surprise for him with help from the “Carolina Garrison” which is the North and South Carolina Chapter of the 501st Legion.

The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer, fan-based international Star Wars costuming organization with more than 9,500 members representing six continents and 47 nations.

During the surprise visit, a couple of stormtroopers, a clone trooper, and the Wampa ice creature all came by our studios in Leland.

WWAY would like to thank Nathan Culbertson and the rest of the group for stopping by!