nCino named title sponsor of new sports park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Wilmington-based company nCino that would name the new sports park off US Highway 421 as nCino Sports Park.

The sponsorship deal totals $1.3 million over 10 years.

nCino Sports Park will house 11 full-sized fields, one of which will be synthetic turf, and include outdoor lighting.

The new park is part of the 2016 voter-approved parks bond.

When complete, the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club will manage the park.