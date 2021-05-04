Netanyahu misses deadline, political future in question

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed a midnight deadline for putting together a new coalition government.

His failure to reach an agreement late Tuesday raises the possibility that Netanyahu’s Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Netanyahu had struggled to secure a parliamentary majority since March 23, when elections ended in deadlock for the fourth consecutive time in the past two years.

One of his many rivals could soon get a chance to form an alternative government.