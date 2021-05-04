NHCBOE honors scholarship recipients, approves budget request

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Students and teachers were celebrated at the meeting. Four students were awarded the New Hanover County Board of Education Future Teachers Scholarship. The scholarship is valued at $28,000 and is good for four years. Scholarship recipients include:

Catherine Jupena, Hoggard High School

Autumn Matthews, Ashley High School

Kenan Stewart, Laney High School

Sophia Zeldin, Laney High School

Teachers were recognized for their hard work in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, in more ways than just kind words from the board. The board unanimously approved the county’s budget request that included a supplemental pay increase for teachers. The request also included funding for 3 additional Pre-K Classrooms located at College Road Early Childhood Center.

Others at the meeting were honored as heroes. At a recent Murray Middle v. Trask Middle football game, a Murrary grandparent fell ill and eight people jumped into action, including Trask Assistant Principal Lloyd Brown. Brown performed CPR on the grandparent for 15 minutes while waiting for EMS to arrive. Others recognized in the effort include:

Schala Harper

Richard Murphy

Kimberly Burghardt

Elisabeth Copley

Treasa Hyman, Daniqua Taylor, and Kaleigh Akin

A few new classes were added to the curriculum, including Music Appreciation as an elective for 9-12 graders, Italian I & II, and honors level STAE (Striving to Achieve Excellence) courses II-IV. Additionally, the board approved a partnership with UNCW to become a part of the UNCW Professional Development System.