PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow, Champions gets first major

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Quail Hollow gets another strong field for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Justin Thomas at No. 2 leads six of the top 10 in the world, and 10 of the top 15, in the field. Thomas has reason to love Quail Hollow. That’s where he won the PGA Championship two years ago.

Also playing is Rory McIlroy. He is No. 15 in the world, his lowest ranking in more than a decade.

The PGA Tour Champions has its first major of the year in Alabama at the Regions Tradition.

Steve Stricker is the defending champion from 2019. That was his first senior major.