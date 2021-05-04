Tickets on sale for annual Carolina Beach Music Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to shag your way to the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival.

The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce says tickets are now available for one of the oldest beach music festivals in the United States. Bands will be rocking out beachfront along the boardwalk.

The event is typically held in June but has been set for August 14.

On the day of the festival, the gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the bands will begin to perform at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (cash only). Visit here to buy one.