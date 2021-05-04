WATCH: Endangered sea turtle released after being hooked by fisherman in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A once injured sea turtle has healed and returned home on Tuesday.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center released a Kemp’s Ridley, named Kimberly, back into the ocean.

- Advertisement -

Executive Director Kathy Zagzebski shared the release on Facebook.



She says the turtle, which weighs about 35 pounds, was accidentally hooked by a fisherman last Thursday in Surf City.

Kemp’s Ridley is the most endangered of the sea turtle species.

To report dead, sick, or injured sea turtles on land or water anywhere in the state, call the NC Sea Turtle Hotline or look for the contact for each island in our viewing area.