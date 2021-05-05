Canada OKs Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older

TORONTO, CANADA — Canada’s health regulator has authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, on Wednesday confirmed the approval of the vaccine for ages 12 to 15.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for the young by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

Preliminary results in late March from a Pfizer study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 indicated there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously authorized for anyone 16 or older.

Vaccinations have ramped in Canada, which expects to receive at least 10 million vaccines this month. More than 34% of Canadians have received at least one dose.