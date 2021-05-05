Closure scheduled on Neils Eddy Road in Riegelwood for pipeline crossing

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Part of Neils Eddy Road in Riegelwood near the Brunswick County/Columbus County line will be temporarily closed next week while crews complete a pipeline crossing for the Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main project.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 10, Neils Eddy Road just north of the intersection with Northwest Road/Fertilizer Road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be detoured around the work area via Goose Neck Road back to Northwest Road.

The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Crews will be completing a road crossing for the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main. Once complete, this 14-mile pipeline will convey raw water from the Kings Bluff Pump Station on the Cape Fear River to local water utilities. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.

The pipeline is a joint project of CFPUA, Brunswick County, and the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority. More information on the project can be found in CFPUA’s 2020 Annual Report.