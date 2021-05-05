DMV resumes regular road tests for teen drivers

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week.

This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15-17 year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.

All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.

Other 15-17 year old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment here, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.

Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.

By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.

All drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.​