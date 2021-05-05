Heide Trask wrestling program on pause following COVID exposures

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — All activity for the Heide Trask High School wrestling team has been paused following positive exposures within the program, according to Pender County Schools.

“Our wrestlers and coaches are rightly disappointed with the stoppage, but everyone understands this is about safety, which takes precedence over wins and losses,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We are making sure everyone understands the proper protocols directed by our health professionals so they can be ready to return to the mat in a few weeks.”

The Titans are working to reschedule one match, the May 12 battle between Richlands and Dixon, and will be canceling two others – the May 6 match with Pender and Richlands and the May 13 match with Rosewood and North Pitt. Heide Trask will be eligible to return to competition on May 19 against Croatan and Southwest at Southwest.