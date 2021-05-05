Man shoots at two people inside car in White Oak, Bladen deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after shooting at two people in a car in White Oak Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call around 10:45 a.m. in the White Oak area near Cain’s Grill.

Deputies say a domestic problem led to an argument and shots were fired at a car where two people were inside.

The suspect was identified as Jason Caulkins, of Hope Mills. After shooting at the car, he reportedly drove back toward Cumberland County. He was later stopped by local authorities and arrested.

Caulkins is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Several witnesses at Cain’s Grill told police they saw part of the assault as Caulkins chased the victims behind the grill in his vehicle.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.