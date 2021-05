NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.

Deputies say the crime happened at the Scotchman, located at 5302 Carolina Beach Rd., on April 10.

NHSO shared a surveillance photo of the man in question.

If you know any information, contact Detective Fex-Overton at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit here to submit a tip.