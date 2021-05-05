North Carolina lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a bill through a committee that would prevent state and local governments from punishing workers who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Rep. Jake Johnson says his proposal is necessary to protect state and local workers from being fired or retaliated against for their health choices.

- Advertisement -

State health officials worry the proposal would conflict with federal rules and create staffing shortfalls if outbreaks occur at state-operated health facilities.

House Bill 686 will need approval in two additional committees before it can go to a full House vote.