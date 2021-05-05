Ocean Isle Beach man charged with sex acts involving a child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Ocean Isle Beach man faces sex crimes involving a child.

Luis Canuel is charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

A warrant states Canuel “engaged in a sexual act” with a child who was between 4 and 6 years old at the time. The crimes reportedly happened between April 2012 through April 2015.

The warrant also alleges the man raped the same victim, who was then 8 and 10 years old, between April 2016 and April 2019.

Canuel is in the Brunswick County jail under a $1 million bond.